Projected GDP growth in Kazakhstan is above 5.6%, Economy Minister

World Bank's Regional Director for the Central Asia Region Tatiana Proskuryakova, Regional Director for Infrastructure for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank Charles J. Cormier, World Bank's Resident Representative to Kazakhstan Andrei Mikhnev, and IFC Country Manager for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Zafar Khashimov attended the meeting.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The new partnership strategy between the World Bank and Kazakhstan for 2026-2030, ratification of the framework partnership agreement, and development of joint projects were spotlighted during the meeting.

Zhumangarin said Kazakhstan highly appreciates the strategic partnership with the World Bank. He added significant results were achieved under the current 2020-2025 partnership strategy and Kazakhstan's readiness to develop a new document for 2026-2030.

He stressed Kazakhstan prioritizes economic diversification, attraction of investments, infrastructure development and modernization of key sectors. In his words, the GDP growth in Kazakhstan in 2025 is projected above 5.6%. He said joint initiatives of Kazakhstan and the World Bank may help achieve sustainable economic development.

Besides, those present debated the ongoing and promising projects, including the construction of the Kambarata HPP 1, modernization of roads, including Zhezkazgan-Karaganda highway reconstruction project, fostering productive innovations and development of science and technologies, Northern Aral Sea development project, etc.