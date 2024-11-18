Progress MS-29 cargo spaceship to be launched Nov 21

"The carrier rocket for the Progress MS-29 has been assembled. It will be installed on November 18 and blasted off at 3:22 p.m. Moscow time (12:22 a.m. GMT) on November 21," it said.

According to Roscosmos, the Progress MS-29 will deliver to the International Space Station (ISS) about 2,500 tons of cargoes, including 869 kilograms of fuel in refueling system reservoirs, 420 kilograms of drinking water, and 43 kilograms of pressurized nitrogen. Apart from that, it will carry equipment and material for space experiments.