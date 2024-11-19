Progress MS-27 to leave ISS to free up space for new cargo spacecraft

The Progress will undock from ISS’ Poisk module at about 15:53 (Moscow time) and will enter autonomous flight. At about 19:11, the spacecraft will engage its engines, which will allow it to leave the ISS orbit and enter the Earth atmosphere after a while. The bulk of the spacecraft will burn in the atmosphere, while the remaining incombustible elements will fall and eventually sink in the non-navigational region of the Pacific.

The Progress MS-27 will be replaced by the Progress MS-29. The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket has already been installed at the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The spacecraft is scheduled for launch on November 21, and is expected to dock to the ISS on November 23.

It was earlier reported, a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-27 resupply ship has blasted off from Site No. 31 (the Vostok launch pad) of the Baikonur cosmodrome towards the International Space Station (ISS) on May 30.