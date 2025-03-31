Professor Serik Meirmanov becomes first Kazakhstani to assume Vice President post at international university in Japan

Serik Meirmanov, MD, PhD, professor, has been named as Vice President at APU, becoming the first Kazakhstani national to occupy such a senior and responsible position at the higher education facility in Japan.

Prior to his new appointment, Meirmanov had been a dean of academic affairs at APU for three years. The Kazakhstani is bringing his rich experience and expertise to his new role.

Professor Meirmanov earned his PhD decree in Japan, after receiving his higher medical education in Kazakhstan.

As an active member of the National Council for Science and Technology under the Kazakh President, a foreign expert of Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Council, Professor Meirmanov is actively contributing to science in Kazakhstan as well.

Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU) is attended by around 6,000 students from over 100 countries and regions, with half of its teaching staff are being foreign specialists.

Extending gratitude to the APU leadership for the trust, Professor Meirmanov said, ‘It’s a great honor and huge responsibility for me to have this opportunity to contribute to APU as Vice-President’.

Taking pride in representing Kazakhstan at a such level in the global academic community, I hope that this appointment will further enhance scientific and educational ties between Japan and Kazakhstan, as the Kazakh President actively promotes science, international scientific research and international education, he said.

Serik Meirmanov, MD, PhD, professor, is to officially assume the Vice President post starting from April 1, 2025.