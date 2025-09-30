Pro-European party wins majority in Moldova’s parliamentary elections

According to the country’s election authority, PAS received 50.16% of the vote, securing approximately 55 of the 101 seats in parliament. The result allows the governing party to continue in office without forming a coalition.

Voter turnout was 52.2%, which is higher than in previous elections, with approximately 1.6 million Moldovans casting their ballots. The country’s diaspora contributed significantly, accounting for around 17.5% of the total vote.

The Patriotic Electoral Bloc (BEP), led by former President Igor Dodon, finished second with 24.19% of the vote and will hold 26 seats. Other parties that gained representation include the pro-European Alternative Party with 7.97% of the vote and eight seats; Our Party with over 6% and six seats; and the Democracy at Home party with slightly more than 5% and six seats.

The election took place against the backdrop of Moldova’s application for European Union membership, filed in 2022 following the outbreak of conflict in neighboring Ukraine. The government has set the goal of achieving membership by 2028, contingent on progress in reforms related to the rule of law and democratic standards.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean, who was appointed last year, is expected to remain in office. Following the vote, PAS leaders described the outcome as a victory for the country’s chosen direction toward European integration.

