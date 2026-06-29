Princess of Wales completes Three Peaks Challenge after cancer treatment

The challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales: Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, also known as Yr Wyddfa.

Photo credit: OpenStreetMap

In a message shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales, Catherine said the challenge was “a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back.”

She noted that cancer affects far more than the body, changing the way people think, feel and live.

“What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually,” she said.

According to Catherine, every cancer diagnosis is deeply personal, and patients need care that sees them as whole people, not only as cases to be treated.

“Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time,” she said.

The funds raised through the challenge will support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and help expand access to holistic cancer care across the UK.

The National Three Peaks Challenge. ⁰⁰Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported.⁰ ⁰Please know you are not alone.



C pic.twitter.com/0F1s4vlBIR — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 28, 2026

Catherine also used her message to offer support to people living with cancer and their families.

“Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported. Please know you are not alone,” she said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Princess of Wales had announced she was in the early stages of cancer treatment.