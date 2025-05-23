Prince William announces wildlife rangers documentary series “Guardians”

The six-episode series is an initiative of United for Wildlife, an organization founded by the Prince in 2013 to combat the illegal wildlife trade.

The central theme of the media project is the lives and dangers faced by wildlife rangers around the world.

“Rangers play a critical role as the first line of defense in the protection and conservation of our natural world. Every day, they take huge risks, standing between poachers and endangered species, protecting biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance,” the announcement posted on the organization’s official Instagram account reads.

Titled Guardians, the series is expected to premiere weekly on YouTube.

