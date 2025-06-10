Prime Minister orders to launch comprehensive measures to ensure safe and comfortable stay of tourists in Kazakhstan

He stressed the need to take control over mountain equipment and gear inventory, to upgrade tourists’ safety awareness, and to build appropriate infrastructure.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sport together with the Ministry of Digital Development were set a task to expand the functions of the national tourism portal, eQonaq migration service, taxi services and digital solutions which will be useful for foreign guests.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergencies and the Ministry of Healthcare were entrusted with enhancing safety measures and launching a multi-lingual hotline services for foreign visitors.

The Ministry of Tourism together in coordination with the interested government agencies and regional administrations were tasked to draft a comprehensive plan of ensuring safe and comfortable stay of tourists across Kazakhstan.

According to Bektenov, the government has already launched systemic work to raise the country’s attractiveness for foreigners, such as expanding flight geography, launching new railroad and automobile routes, migration facilitation, and active development of infrastructure in near-border regions, for instance, in Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Zhetysu regions.

The Prime Minister tasked to scale up these approaches, with special attention given to ensuring quality mobile communication and internet at tourist sites, level of services in hotels and key attractions, fair tariffs and availability of digital solutions.

He said that tourism products should be adapted to meet the needs of specific groups of visitors and emphasized the importance of ensuring their safety from the time of their arrival until their departure.