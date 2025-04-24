Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov addresses XII Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan

“This is a meeting of highly-qualified professionals of the country's machine building sector, a platform for new opportunities for business communities. The share of machine building industry in Kazakhstan has increased from 13% to 19% in the past 5 years, with the output reaching 4.6 trillion tenge in 2024. The volume of exports is rising as well. New companies producing agricultural machinery, buses, cars and trucks have entered the country's market,” the letter reads.

“To ensure further development of machine building sector, we need to increase the share of local production and introduce advanced technologies in a massive way. On top of that, it is important to create comfortable and safe labour conditions for workers and focus on training highly qualified specialists and their professional development. Amid economic volatility, we see new opportunities for the development of promising sectors and areas. I am confident that the machine building sector will be able to implement its potential to give a new impulse to the prosperity of our economy,” the letter reads.

The XII Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan will be held in Astana on April 24-25. The goal of the event is to build propositions and recommendations on further development of domestic machine building industry.