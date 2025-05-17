Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim outlines ASEAN Chairmanship priorities

We’re privileged to host the ASEAN meeting at the end of May, which will focus primarily on economic matters. It will also include participation from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with all six Arab states attending, he said in response to a relevant question.

The Prime Minister stressed that ASEAN is currently the most economically dynamic subregion.

While economic fundamentals remain our primary focus, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is an integral part of our long-term vision, he said, highlighting that this is why he emphasised the implementation of a shared ASEAN Power Grid based on alternative energy sources rather than fossil fuels.

Anwar Ibrahim views this as a shift to a new model aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and protecting the environment.

Earlier it was reported that Malaysia's unemployment rate had dropped slightly to 3.1 pct in Q1 2025.