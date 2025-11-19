Prime Minister Bektenov outlines directives for implementation of income raising program

He noted that the Joint Action Program of the Government, the National Bank, and the Agency for Financial Regulation aims at addressing key tasks of the country’s socio-economic development for the next three years.

“Improving the standard of living and well-being of the population will be ensured through qualitative and sustainable economic growth and the reduction of inflation. The main goals of the Program are to ensure economic growth of no less than 5% and an average increase in real incomes of the population by 2-3%,” he said.

According to him, the Cabinet plans to launch a new investment cycle, drastically reduce barriers to doing business and the state’s share in the economy, as well as to implement new measures to promote employment and enhance the targeting of social support.

“Special attention will be given to reducing inflation, conducting a balanced tariff policy, increasing exports, and decreasing import dependence,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

The ministries of national economy, agriculture, and trade were entrusted with strengthening efforts to control and reduce inflation, as well as to minimize the impact of external factors on price growth.

The ministries of energy, trade, finance, internal affairs, the Agency for Financial Monitoring, and the Border Service were entrusted with ensuring strict control over fuel balances and the flow of petroleum products.

The ministries of agriculture, trade, and industry were instructed to boost the supply of domestic products to the internal market. The Head of the Government pointed out the need for more active use of stabilization funds, forward contracts, subsidies to reduce product costs, and agreements with trade entities to ensure price stability.

He prioritized the need to boost food production to reduce import dependence.

“These measures are called to stabilize food prices, thereby reducing food inflation. The Ministry of Trade, together with regional akimats, must focus on detecting unproductive intermediary firms,” said the Prime Minister.

He also emphasized the importance of actively developing non-resource exports and expanding sales markets, as well as increasing the number of support tools for domestic exporters of high-value-added products.

Active implementation of investment projects in priority sectors remains one of the key factors of economic growth, he stressed.

“The involvement of second-tier banks’ capital in lending to the real sector will give a significant impetus to the development of the domestic economy. Joint efforts are needed to develop additional effective financial instruments, simplify and digitize the entire business lending process,” said the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Government presented the 2026-2028 program for raising people’s incomes.