Prices for socially important products remain stable for a month

According to First Deputy Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin, annual inflation accelerated to 12.2% in August (11.8% in July). Significant rise in prices was recorded in Karaganda (14.4%), Ulytau (13.6%), Akmola (13%), Atyrau (12.8%), North Kazakhstan (12.6%), Aktobe (12.5%), West Kazakhstan (12.4%) regions, as well as in Astana (12.8%) and Almaty (12.7%) cities.

Non-foods items rose in price by an average of 1%. At the same time, some categories became cheaper, such as refrigerators and freezers (-1.5%), kitchen stoves (-6.3%), glassware and cutlery (-0.1%).

Since the beginning of the second quarter, food inflation has decreased by half. In August, it rose only by 0.5%. For the fourth consecutive week, no increase was recorded in socially important food products. For the first time since January 2025, their index has dropped to 7.8%.

According to First Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, imported goods account for 23-27% of the food basket and have a significant impact on inflation. To effectively curb food inflation, the Government proposes strengthening measures under import substitution programmes.