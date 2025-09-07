Prices for socially important products remain stable for a month
On Saturday, September 6, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin chaired a government meeting to analyze inflation factors and develop operational measures to curb it, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Government.
According to First Deputy Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin, annual inflation accelerated to 12.2% in August (11.8% in July). Significant rise in prices was recorded in Karaganda (14.4%), Ulytau (13.6%), Akmola (13%), Atyrau (12.8%), North Kazakhstan (12.6%), Aktobe (12.5%), West Kazakhstan (12.4%) regions, as well as in Astana (12.8%) and Almaty (12.7%) cities.
Non-foods items rose in price by an average of 1%. At the same time, some categories became cheaper, such as refrigerators and freezers (-1.5%), kitchen stoves (-6.3%), glassware and cutlery (-0.1%).
Since the beginning of the second quarter, food inflation has decreased by half. In August, it rose only by 0.5%. For the fourth consecutive week, no increase was recorded in socially important food products. For the first time since January 2025, their index has dropped to 7.8%.
According to First Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, imported goods account for 23-27% of the food basket and have a significant impact on inflation. To effectively curb food inflation, the Government proposes strengthening measures under import substitution programmes.
“Over the past week, prices for vegetables and rice have declined, and sugar index fell. The rise in prices for salt and sunflower oil slowed, largely due to agreements with producers to hold down prices,” Bizhanova said.