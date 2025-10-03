President’s directive pushes for accelerated construction of Torgai-Irgiz road to improve Center-West transport

The President instructed the Government to accelerate the construction of the Torgai-Irgiz road and other roads in the western direction, wrote Zheldibay.

To note, the construction of the strategic Center–West highway corridor is under way in Kostanay region.

Construction works began at two sites – in the city of Arkalyk and in the village of Torgai, Zhangeldy district, Kostanay region.

The project covers the highway along the route Astana — Zhanteke — Yegindikol — Arkalyk — Torgai — Irgiz with a total length of 865 km.

As previously reported, the new highway corridor will provide direct connectivity between the center and the west of the country, as well as access to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). Once implemented, the project will reduce the distance between Astana and the village of Irgiz by 573 km.

Work is being carried out in two directions — from Arkalyk towards Astana and from Torgai towards Irgiz. This will give a strong boost to the economic development of the surrounding areas and improve the living conditions of the local population.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is set to reconstruct nearly 4,000 km of roads by 2030.