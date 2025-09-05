President's annual State-of-the-Nation Address to be broadcast live
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to address the nation on September 8 at a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Senate and Majilis deputies, senior government officials, National Kurultai members, as well as civil society representatives are expected to attend the event.
The President’s address will be aired live at 11:00 on national TV channels and on the official social media accounts of Akorda.
Chairman of the Majilis Erlan Koshanov has already signed a decree to convene the joint session of the Parliament Chambers.
“In accordance with subparagraph 2 of the paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to convene the joint session of the Parliament Chambers on September 8, 2025 at 11:00 in Astana.”