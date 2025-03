President Vladimir Putin congratulates Kazakhstan on Nauryz

Vladimir Putin extended warm greetings on the Nauryz Meiramy to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhammedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

As earlier reported, the Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy.