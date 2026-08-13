President urges faster infrastructure upgrades in West Kazakhstan region

Nariman Turegaliyev reported that the region's gross regional product reached 5 trillion tenge as of January 1, 2026, growing 13.6% in three years. Investment in the region totaled 874.5 billion tenge in 2025, up 16.6% year over year.

The Governor also briefed the President on the progress made on previous instructions. In particular, a 5 billion cubic meter gas processing plant is set to be built at the Karachaganak field, with the project valued at 1.7 trillion tenge. Plus, a new bridge over the Ural River is also slated for construction by the end of this year.

Turegaliyev said that over the past three years, 121 new social facilities worth 138 billion tenge have been built in the region. 1,542 kilometers of roads have been repaired. Reconstruction is underway at the Syrym checkpoint on the Kazakhstan-Russia border, with a similar project at the Taskala checkpoint set to begin next year. Four new or renovated railway stations have also been opened.

Last year, agricultural output reached 320 billion tenge. Under the Auyl Amanaty program, 1,414 projects were funded, creating around 2,000 new jobs.

As part of the regional "From City to Village" program, more than 1,000 people relocated. All 218 families were provided with housing and social support.

The Head of State entrusted the Governor with continuing work on regional development, speeding up the upgrading of utilities, and taking additional measures to improve the quality of life for residents.

Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov.



