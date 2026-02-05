President Trump is a strong and forward-looking leader: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The Head of State made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Pakistan’s TheNewsInternational, commenting on developments in US domestic policy.

“President Trump is a strong and forward-looking leader who puts the national interests of his country first,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, noting that this approach is reflected in the strong performance of the U.S. economy and in transformative reforms, particularly in the social sphere.

The President added that he supports the emphasis on common-sense policies and the restoration of law and order, stressing that Kazakhstan follows a similar course. According to him, a firm law-and-order policy is essential for strengthening the state in a complex global environment, and all citizens must comply with the law and respect law-enforcement agencies.

In the same interview, the Kazakh President also commented on the establishment of the Board of Peace, the founding agreement of which he signed together with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Davos.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Board of Peace is a timely and relevant initiative aimed at delivering swift and effective results. He recalled that President Trump emphasized during the signing ceremony that the new body is designed to complement, rather than replace, the work of the United Nations, which is currently experiencing institutional strain.

“It is particularly significant that this initiative implements United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, recognizing that peace must be anchored in both international legitimacy and effective leadership,” the President said.

He expressed confidence that the Board of Peace will make a meaningful contribution to strengthening global peace and stability through flexible and pragmatic mechanisms for conflict resolution.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency shared the full text of the interview with President.