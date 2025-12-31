President’s New Year address aired live on LED screens nationwide

This initiative allowed citizens to view the congratulatory speech not only on TV at home but also in public areas outside.

President Tokayev's congratulatory address appeared on screens located in central squares, parks, near historical sites, and within airports and railway stations.

Additionally, the address was broadcast on Jibek Joly TV Channel and, for the first time, on Jibek Joly Radio.

Nearly 50 LED screens were used for the broadcast. Many of them were located in major city centers; others served smaller regional settlements. All screens operated in Full HD to ensure high-quality image and sound.

In several public spaces, the broadcast was integrated into New Year's Eve events, merging the festive atmosphere with the Head of State’s official address.

For those who missed the midnight broadcast, certain regions have scheduled repeat outdoor screenings on New Year's Day at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

One of the holiday gifts for viewers of Jibek Joly TV Channel was a concert by satirist Tursunbek Kabatov. The thematic program united viewers across different generations to celebrate the New Year. Following his long-standing tradition, Kabatov used elegant irony to explore themes of social change, national character, and public welfare. His performance brought smiles and festive cheer to the audience, bolstered by appearances from various Kazakh pop stars.

