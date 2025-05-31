President Tokayev visits ALZHIR Museum

Photo credit: Akorda

Between 1938 and 1953, thousands of innocently convicted women served sentences in the Akmolinsk Camp for Wives of Traitors to the Motherland. Today, the ALZHIR complex stands as a national memorial.

Earlier, it was reported that President Tokayev addressed participants of the event dedicated to the memory of victims of political repression and famine.

On May 31, Kazakhstan traditionally holds the day of remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions.