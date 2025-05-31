EN
    President Tokayev visits ALZHIR Museum

    13:08, 31 May 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized himself with the museum which exhibits unique documents, personal belongings of prisoners, and archival materials, Kazinform News Agency refers to the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev visits ALZHIR Museum
    Photo credit: Akorda
    ALZHIR Museum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Between 1938 and 1953, thousands of innocently convicted women served sentences in the Akmolinsk Camp for Wives of Traitors to the Motherland. Today, the ALZHIR complex stands as a national memorial.

    ALZHIR Museum
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that President Tokayev addressed participants of the event dedicated to the memory of victims of political repression and famine.

    On May 31, Kazakhstan traditionally holds the day of remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan History of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
