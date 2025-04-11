President Tokayev tours Shymkent City Park

The park, which is over 20 ha in size, offers options for visitors to get outdoor and hosting cultural events. It boasts a fountain complex with an artificial pond, an amphitheater, landscaped alleys, workout sites and skate spots.

As part of efforts to address environmental challenges and create a comfortable urban environment, it’s planned to plant over a million trees in the next few years. Improvements are ongoing in 12 parks, squares and the Koshkar-Ata River embankment and irrigation ditches. Construction of an eco-park is underway to replace the abandoned landfill.

Photo credit: Akorda

In addition, the Head of State examined the China-led waste-to-energy plant project with up to 1,000 tons per day-capacity. Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev planted a tree at the Shymkent City Park.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.