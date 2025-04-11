President Tokayev tours Shymkent City Park
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan took a tour of a new park near Shymkent City microdistrict as part of his working visit to Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The park, which is over 20 ha in size, offers options for visitors to get outdoor and hosting cultural events. It boasts a fountain complex with an artificial pond, an amphitheater, landscaped alleys, workout sites and skate spots.
As part of efforts to address environmental challenges and create a comfortable urban environment, it’s planned to plant over a million trees in the next few years. Improvements are ongoing in 12 parks, squares and the Koshkar-Ata River embankment and irrigation ditches. Construction of an eco-park is underway to replace the abandoned landfill.
In addition, the Head of State examined the China-led waste-to-energy plant project with up to 1,000 tons per day-capacity. Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev planted a tree at the Shymkent City Park.
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.