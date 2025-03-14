President Tokayev suggests gathering next Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda

While addressing the today’s meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, President Tokayev reminded that it is taking place on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the historic decision to move the Kazakh capital to Kyzylorda.

“In recent years, we have been paying special attention to the development of historical science as an important factor in strengthening national identity,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. “The today’s meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay is taking place on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the historic decision to move the Kazakh capital to Kyzylorda. In this regard, I propose that the next meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay be held in Kyzylorda – the city that was once the capital of our country.”

Earlier, it was reported that the 4th meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay has kicked off in Burabay. At the gathering, the Head of State shared his thoughts on Kazakhstan’s transition to a single time zone.