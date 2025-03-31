EN
    President Tokayev suggests building Kazakhstan-Slovenia Business Council

    13:35, 31 March 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar held talks in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State emphasized that Slovenia is an important of Kazakhstan in Europe.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said they prioritized several spheres for future cooperation, including trade and investments, nuclear energy, transit and logistics, green growth and renewable sources, healthcare, digitalization and tourism, with oil and gas remaining the key aspect.

    Following the talks, the President suggested establishing or building a business council that will become an important step for further cooperation and upgrading the interstate commission to achieve good results.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
