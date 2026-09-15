President Tokayev reviews Kazakhstan-Korea joint projects in auto, health and drone sectors

Among the initiatives presented were projects to localize the production of automotive components in Almaty, including mufflers, seat upholstery, wiring harnesses and floor coverings for domestic automobile plants, as well as the production of wheel rims.

Photo credit: Akorda

The president was also briefed on the creation of a KIA localization center in Kostanay. The facility is expected to produce door panels, center consoles, seats, headliners and floor coverings, bumpers and other automotive components.

Photo credit: Akorda

In addition, the projects presented included the production of medical ultrasound diagnostic systems, the construction of a multidisciplinary hospital in Almaty using the Korean management model and modern medical technologies, as well as drone manufacturing.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan, South Korea’s KIND sealed deals on Alatau smart city and infrastructure cooperation.