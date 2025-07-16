President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan

Yerkin Tukumov was entrusted with facilitating effective building of interaction with Afghanistan, primarily, in trade-economic and humanitarian spheres.

The President highlighted the importance of active use of the potential of Almaty-based UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan intends to further implement humanitarian and educational initiatives to ensure security and stability of Afghanistan.

As it was reported, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed a memorandum of the fundamental principles of construction and operation of the railway connecting Central and Southern Asia.