EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan

    11:31, 16 July 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Special Representative of the Kazakh President for Afghanistan, Yerkin Tukumov. The Head of State pointed out his special role amid development of the bilateral contacts with the Afghan authorities, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Yerkin Tukumov was entrusted with facilitating effective building of interaction with Afghanistan, primarily, in trade-economic and humanitarian spheres.

    The President highlighted the importance of active use of the potential of Almaty-based UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

    According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan intends to further implement humanitarian and educational initiatives to ensure security and stability of Afghanistan.

    As it was reported, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed a memorandum of the fundamental principles of construction and operation of the railway connecting Central and Southern Asia.

    Kazakhstan Afghanistan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All