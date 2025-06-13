President Tokayev: Raising status of medical workers is one of our priorities

The President reminded that since 2024, on his initiative, doctors in Kazakhstan have been awarded the Honored Doctor of Kazakhstan title for exceptional achievement in healthcare, contribution to the development of medicine and high professional achievements, the press service of Akorda says.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that salaries in healthcare sector have increased almost twofold in the past five years. Monthly allowances for the students of medical universities and colleges have been raised too.

The state creates all necessary conditions to organize mentoring with qualified doctors and further adaptation of young professionals.

According to the President, the volume of financing of the country’s healthcare sector is increased year by year, reaching 2.6 trillion tenge in 2025.

"The state will continue to support medical workers. Doctors are called the guardians of the people's health. Every person should be well aware of this truth and respect their work. However, unfortunately, in our society there are still people who hinder doctors' work and sometimes even threaten their safety. Such illegal actions are absolutely unacceptable. Persons violating public order will certainly be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The Law and Order principle must be strictly observed everywhere. This is the only way we can build a Fair and Safe Kazakhstan. In this context, the medical worker has an exceptional role,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President also said that he had signed a decree to hand over state awards to medical workers.