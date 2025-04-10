President Tokayev meets YTO Express Chairman Yu Huijiao

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the activity of QazPost-YTO LLP, a joint venture of JSC QazPost and YTO Express.

Photo credit: Akorda

“The goal of this project is to build a modern and an effective courier delivery network across Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries. In 2025, Kazakhstan’s Almaty region plans to launch construction of a sorting hub to reduce postal delivery timeline. In addition, QazPost-YTO intends to create an industrial park in close proximity to the sorting hub,” a press release from Akorda reads.

Following the meeting, the President highlighted strategic importance of such joint projects and said they should become an example of an effective interaction between the state and foreign business.

Earlier it was reported that QazPost was ranked among world’s Top-50 postal operators. As part of cooperation with YTO Express, $50 million of investment were attracted to modernize the postal infrastructure.