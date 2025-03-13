President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner Jozef Síkela

While greeting the high-ranking official, Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan attaches priority importance to comprehensive cooperation with the EU – a key foreign economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan remains a key partner of the EU in Central Asia, with the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement providing a solid foundation for deepening our multifaceted interaction, said the Kazakh leader.

In turn, European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela thanked the Kazakh President for the meeting and noted that the EU pays great attention to the region.

It’s my first important mission as European Commissioner for International Partnerships. My decision to tour the five Central Asian countries is not an accident, which is clearly confirmed by the EU’s intention to ensure deeper and more sustainable interaction with Kazakhstan and other nations of the region, said Jozef Síkela,

The interlocutors also discussed a number of practical issues of bilateral agenda with a focus on the existing and new economic projects aimed at developing transport corridors, logistics infrastructure, sustainable energy and digital solutions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Jozef Síkela also exchanged views on the ongoing issues of regional and global agenda, pledging mutual readiness for further coordination of approaches on the global scene, including within the Central Asia – European Union format.

As it was reported, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, is visiting Central Asian countries from March 12 to 18 to strengthen the EU-Central Asia cooperation ahead of the upcoming EU-Central Asia Summit.