President Tokayev meets Serbian PM Miloš Vučević

During the meeting, the Kazakh leader highlighted the productive nature of the talks he had with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

We greatly value our long-standing partnership and multifaceted relations with Serbia, which are based on the strong ties of friendship and mutual understanding. Today, we witnessed the signing of a number of important intergovernmental and interministerial agreements in fields such as space, telecommunication, agriculture, defense industry, education and tourism. Regular political dialogue and economic interaction at different levels serve our fundamental interests, he said.

The Head of State called on the Kazakh and Serbian governments to work together to qualitatively carry out the agreements reached, especially in singling out several major economic projects, that will give a serious impetus to greater bilateral trade-economic and investment cooperation.

President Tokayev highlighted that in this context he has much expectation of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation and Business Council. The Kazakh leader also confirmed that the government of Kazakhstan is ready to provide full support to Serbian businesses, realizing investment projects in the country.

In turn, Miloš Vučević stated that Belgrade closely studies the experience of political and social-economic reforms in Kazakhstan as well as considers to expand contacts in a number of promising areas in practice.

The Serbian Prime Minister stated the interest of Serbia to increase the trade turnover and boost the trade-economic, transport-logistics and investment interaction with Astana.

Miloš Vučević focused on issues relating to green technology, energy transition and urged to share experiences in this field. He also proposed to hold business forums on a regular basis as well as the Days of Serbia in Kazakhstan and the Days of Kazakhstan in Serbia.

As it was reported earlier, the Kazakh and Serbian Presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić, held a joint press briefing following the high-level talks.

An official welcome ceremony for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the square in front of the Palace of Serbia.

As reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belgrade on November 18 for an official visit.

28 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Over this period, the countries have deepened bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investments and culture. An analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent unveils the key areas of the Kazakhstan-Serbia cooperation.