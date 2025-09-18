President Tokayev meets Al-Azhar Grand Imam Deputy

During the meeting, the Kazakh President thanked the guest for the participation in the 8th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

The Head of State noted that the ideas of Al-Azhar University fully comply with Kazakhstan's peaceful policy, and its initiatives contribute to strengthening the unity of human civilization. The forum reflects Kazakhstan’s consistent policy of developing interfaith harmony and serves as an important platform for making practical decisions.

For his part, Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Duwaini highly spoke of the forum’s contribution to fostering peace and conveyed words of welcome from Grand Imam of Al Azhar University, Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb.