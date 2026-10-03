President Tokayev highlights new opportunities to strengthen Kazakhstan-Germany partnership

The Head of State noted that this momentous day embodies Germany’s resilience and constructive strength, as well as its confident progress towards advancement and prosperity.

President Tokayev also expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him during his recent official visit to Germany, and highly appreciated the substantive nature of the talks held during the visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the agreements reached in Berlin open up new opportunities for further deepening the Kazakh-German strategic partnership and implementing joint projects in priority areas.

The Head of State wished Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Friedrich Merz every success in their responsible state service, and the friendly people of Germany well-being and continued prosperity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea.