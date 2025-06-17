President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format
In his remarks at the II Central Asia – China Summit in Astana, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of adopting a long-term strategy for the Central Asia – China format development for 2026-2030, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President noted that the Summit became an evidence of common interest in strengthening good-neighborly relations, mutually beneficial cooperation and sustainable development of the region’s countries.
He expressed confidence that the announced initiatives will underlie eternal friendship and strategic partnership.
He also highlighted that due to joint efforts, the Central Asia – China format has been successfully institutionalized.
Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan proposed to create an expert platform to ensure CA-China logistics development.