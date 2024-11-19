President Tokayev departs Belgrade after official visit

Photo: Akorda

As reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belgrade on November 18 for an official visit.

On the same day, the Belgrade Tower was lit up with the colors of the national flag of Kazakhstan.

An official welcome ceremony for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the square in front of the Palace of Serbia.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh and Serbian leaders discussed the launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade as part of the expanded-format talks.

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also held talks in a narrow format.

The Kazakh and Serbian Presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić, held a joint press briefing following the high-level talks.

Following the talks, a number of documents were signed.

As part of his official visit to Belgrade, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met with Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević. Later, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the exhibition of military-industrial enterprises at the Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade, Serbia.

28 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Over this period, the countries have deepened bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investments and culture. An analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent unveils the key areas of the Kazakhstan-Serbia cooperation.