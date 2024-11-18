President Tokayev congratulates Sultanate of Oman on National Day
15:20, 18 November 2024
On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and his compatriots on the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In the telegram, the Kazakh President noted that Oman had been a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. The President expressed confidence that the bilateral relations will develop further for the two nations’ benefit.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on his responsible post and in implementation of all endeavors. He also wished wellbeing and prosperity to the people of Oman.