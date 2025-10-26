President Tokayev congratulates newly elected President of Ireland Catherine Connolly

In the congratulatory message, President Tokayev expressed confidence that under President Connolly’s leadership, Ireland will continue its dynamic development.

“Astana and Dublin share a strong partnership built on friendship and mutual understanding. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our cooperation and seize new opportunities for the benefit of our nations,” the message reads.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing sincere appreciation for the invitation to participate in the Central Asia–United States Summit set to be held in Washington on November 6.