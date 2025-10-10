President Tokayev: CIS proved its relevance as an effective international mechanism

On the threshold of the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Head of State put forward a number of initiatives aimed at the development strategic partnership among the countries and improving the Organization’s operational efficiency.

As the President noted, intensification and expansion of trade-economic ties should remain an unconditional priority.

He said that in 2024, commodity turnover among the CIS states rose by 8% reaching $110 billion. At the same time, trade between Kazakhstan and the CIS states increased almost 1.5-fold, comprising $38 billion.

“These figures demonstrate that the trade-economic potential of the Commonwealth is significant, although it has not been exhausted yet. We possess a strong institutional and legal framework for the continued enhancement of trade-economic cooperation,” the President said.

He noted that priority attention should be given to ensuring direct, unhindered mutual access to the services markets, the launch of joint productions, and expansion of cooperation ties in key sectors.

He emphasized that the priority agenda should encompass attracting investment, effective use of transit and transport potential, implementing digital solutions, and fostering horizontal cooperation among regions.

The President proposed to hold a “brainstorming session” on the sidelines of the international forum to be held under the UN aegis in Astana in April 2026. “Leading experts and analysts could contribute to addressing today's most pressing issues,” he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that in 2026 Kazakhstan will assume chairmanship in the structures of the Eurasian Economic Union.

"As part of its chairmanship, Kazakhstan will hold several important events, including the Eurasian Economic Forum. Taking this opportunity, I invite my esteemed colleagues, as well as representatives of the governments and business communities of the CIS states to actively join its work. Given that this platform addresses issues common to all our countries, I propose considering the possibility of granting it the status of a joint event of the EAEU and the CIS,” the President said.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomat Tokayev arrived at the Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to attend the Summit of the Council of the Heads of State of CIS member states.