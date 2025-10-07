President Tokayev calls for establishment of OTS Best Practices Council for boosting energy efficiency

This industry is the backbone of the economy and an important element of our strategic partnership. Today, we are implementing joint infrastructure projects and developing safe and efficient routes for transporting energy resources. An excellent example of fruitful cooperation in this field is the Green Energy Corridor project carried out by Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. We believe that special emphasis should be placed on renewable energy sources, primarily solar energy. In this regard, we propose establishing a Council for Best Practices in Energy Efficiency within the Organization of Turkic States. It should be noted that the exploration and efficient use of oil, gas, uranium, coal, and rare earth minerals remain the foundation of Kazakhstan’s energy strategy, said the Kazakh President.

According to the Head of State, one of the challenging global issues remains water scarcity, which can become the most acute challenge facing Central Asia.

Taking into account that river water resources are our common heritage, we need new approaches to ensure their efficient use. It is worth considering the adoption of a Joint Program that would include digital monitoring of irrigation systems, widespread implementation of drip irrigation methods, and improved efficiency of reservoirs. You know that the Caspian Sea is currently experiencing a decline in water levels — a matter of concern to all of us. The Caspian is a unique symbol of the Turkic world, a connecting link between our peoples. The sea level decrease in recent years has had a negative impact on the region’s ecology and economy. I have raised this globally significant issue at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly.

As neighboring and fraternal countries, we must pay close attention to improving the state of the Caspian Sea. I urge the Turkic states to join forces in this direction, develop joint projects, and support relevant international initiatives. Kazakhstan plans to hold a Regional Summit in April next year, with the support of the United Nations, under the theme “A Common Vision for a Sustainable Future.” We count on the participation of the Turkic countries in the forum and hope they will be represented at a high level, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.