President Tokayev backs creation of supercomputer cluster and introduction of AI solutions

The sides discussed the issues of furtner strengthening cooperation in high-performance computing, digital transformation and implementation of advanced technologies in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of development of digital infrastructure and highlighted strategic importance of creation of supercomputer cluster in the country.

Thomas Pramotedham informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the course of implementation of this project.

Special attention was given to the localization of technologies and attraction of Kazakhstani companies to the participation in joint projects.\

Photo credit: Akorda

The CEO of Presight highly praised the level of competencies of domestic IT companies and reaffirmed intention to enter into a long-term partnership with them.

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting also focused on the prospects of Smart City project launched in partnership with the Astana Mayor's Office. The Head of State expressed support to the introduction of AI solutions for urban infrastructure management. He highlighted the establishment of a situation center on the ground of AlemAi International AI Center called to improve the efficiency of municipal services.

The President pointed out the need to continue cooperation within the key initiatives aimed at digital transformation and technological development of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, on Wednesday evening, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb. The sides discussed the current state and prospects for promoting bilateral cooperation, confirming mutual commitment to further expand trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.