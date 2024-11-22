President Tokayev attends concert dedicated to creative work of poet Shomishbay Sariyev
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the concert dedicated to the creative work of the awardee of the Franz Kafka international gold medal, outstanding representative of Kazakh spirituality and prominent poet Shomishbay Sariyev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The songs by Shomishbay Sariyev, that gained national love, were performed on the stage by Kazakhstan’s top artists and with accompaniment of the variety and symphony orchestra. In particular, the poet’s songs such as Ainaldym senen, Atameken-ai, Salem sagan, tugan el, Dombyra turaly ballada, Okinbe sen, Omir-ozen, Sagyndym sagym zhyldar, Dos kerek and Saryarka were performed.
Famous songwriter, writer and scholar, merited figure of Kazakh culture, awardee of Barys and Parassat orders Shomishbay Sariyev passed away aged 75, leaving his legacy, that will always remain in the treasury of national culture.