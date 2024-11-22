EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev attends concert dedicated to creative work of poet Shomishbay Sariyev

    21:11, 22 November 2024

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the concert dedicated to the creative work of the awardee of the Franz Kafka international gold medal, outstanding representative of Kazakh spirituality and prominent poet Shomishbay Sariyev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The songs by Shomishbay Sariyev, that gained national love, were performed on the stage by Kazakhstan’s top artists and with accompaniment of the variety and symphony orchestra. In particular, the poet’s songs such as Ainaldym senen, Atameken-ai, Salem sagan, tugan el, Dombyra turaly ballada, Okinbe sen, Omir-ozen, Sagyndym sagym zhyldar, Dos kerek and Saryarka were performed.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Famous songwriter, writer and scholar, merited figure of Kazakh culture, awardee of Barys and Parassat orders Shomishbay Sariyev passed away aged 75, leaving his legacy, that will always remain in the treasury of national culture.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda
    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

     

    Events Music Akorda Presidential Residence Culture President
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All