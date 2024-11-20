EN
    President Tokayev arrives at building of Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office

    23:07, 20 November 2024

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the building of the Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary for a meeting with Viktor Orbán, Akorda reports.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    To note, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on his state visit to Hungary. 

    As part of his state visit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Roundtable.

    Earlier it was reported that Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok held a meeting in the format of a working dinner.

    President Tokayev also had a meeting with Hungarian National Assembly Speaker László Kövér

    As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received an official welcome in Hungary.

    What are the future prospects for developing relations, and what connects Kazakhstan and Hungary? Find out more in the analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

