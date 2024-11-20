President Tokayev arrives at building of Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office

To note, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on his state visit to Hungary.

As part of his state visit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Roundtable.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok held a meeting in the format of a working dinner.

President Tokayev also had a meeting with Hungarian National Assembly Speaker László Kövér

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received an official welcome in Hungary.

