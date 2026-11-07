President Tokayev and his Akhal-Teke mare Aqzhan featured on cover of Australian magazine

The cover shows the Head of State feeding the rare pale-colored mare. In a feature titled Shimmering Aqzhan, the magazine explores the President's interest in the horse and how she has become a symbol of Kazakhstan's heritage and modern capital.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken a particular interest in Aqzhan. There is something rather appealing about the idea of such a remarkable young horse having a very carefully managed life behind the scenes while becoming increasingly famous outside the stable," the publication writes.

Photo credit: hoofbeats.com.au

Born in Astana on March 30, 2025, Aqzhan is one of seven Akhal-Teke horses kept at the Presidential Affairs Department's stables. Her rare isabelline coat, found in only about 3% of the breed, gives her a distinctive metallic sheen. A dedicated team of trainers, grooms and veterinarians oversees her daily care and development.

The magazine also draws a parallel between the young mare and Kazakhstan's transformation, describing Aqzhan as a living connection between the country's equestrian traditions and its modern identity.

"Aqzhan offers an unusually beautiful answer to that challenge. She is an ancient breed living in a modern capital. She carries the appearance of the steppe into a city of skyscrapers. She is the product of traditional breeding knowledge, yet her image has travelled through modern media around the world," the article reads.

The Australian publication concludes that Aqzhan represents a country embracing its future while preserving its past.

"Perhaps that is why the image of this pale, shimmering mare has captured so much attention. Aqzhan does not represent a Kazakhstan that is choosing between its past and its future. She represents a Kazakhstan taking both with it."

Hoofbeats is an Australian equestrian magazine covering horse breeding, training and care. The feature appears in Volume 48, Issue 3.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aqzhan was filmed during a field walk for the first time in August 2026.