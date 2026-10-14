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    President signs law on electronic data exchange in CIS wanted-person searches

    21:09, 14 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law ratifying the protocol that amends the CIS Agreement on interstate searches for wanted persons, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.  

    President signs law on electronic data exchange in CIS wanted-person searches
    Photo: Akorda

    The document relates to the Agreement on interstate searches for wanted persons among the Member Countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), signed on December 10, 2010. The text of the law is to be officially published in the press.

    Under the amendments, CIS countries' agencies can exchange documents through departmental email servers, speeding up the search for people hiding abroad.

    Earlier, the Head of State signed the Law ratifying the Agreement on cooperation in combating crime between the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Law and justice Laws, decrees, orders CIS Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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