President signs law on electronic data exchange in CIS wanted-person searches

The document relates to the Agreement on interstate searches for wanted persons among the Member Countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), signed on December 10, 2010. The text of the law is to be officially published in the press.

Under the amendments, CIS countries' agencies can exchange documents through departmental email servers, speeding up the search for people hiding abroad.

Earlier, the Head of State signed the Law ratifying the Agreement on cooperation in combating crime between the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar.