President shares thoughts on transition to single time zone

“Regarding the discussions about the transition to a single time zone. The Government and the Parliament have discussed this issue. Special studies have been conducted, which did not prove the critical concerns of the public true. I agree with the Government and the majority of deputies, as well as with specialists,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his remarks at the 4th gathering of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

The Head of State suggested putting an end to the discussion and stop politicizing the issue.

“In our large country with a relatively small population, there should be a single time zone, which simplifies state management, helps optimize logistics and many business processes. I think we should put an end to the discussion, and moreover, this issue should not be politicized,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that the 4th meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay has kicked off in Burabay.