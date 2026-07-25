President Putin hails role of Kazakh and Russian regions in strengthening bilateral partnership

Speaking at the 22nd Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Putin said coordinated efforts by regional authorities and businesses are helping expand trade and increase mutual investment flows.

“Russia and Kazakhstan have truly broad prospects for further developing mutually beneficial cooperation, both in transport and logistics and in all other areas of the economy and social life,” Putin said.

He expressed confidence that continued close cooperation between Russian and Kazakh regions would make a significant contribution to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

“Working together in a coordinated manner, Russian and Kazakh regions will continue to make a substantial contribution to strengthening and developing the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Russia and Kazakhstan for the benefit of our two countries and peoples,” the Russian president added.

The plenary session of the forum also featured speeches from senior government and regional officials, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, Governor of Omsk region Vitaliy Khotsenko, Governor of Pavlodar region Asain Baikhanov, Governor of Altai krai Viktor Tomenko, Governor of East Kazakhstan region Nurymbet Saktaganov.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Astana and Russian border cities could be connected by direct flights.