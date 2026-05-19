President proposes launching large-scale publishing project on Golden Horde

He made the announcement during the international symposium on The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archaeology, Culture and Identity in Astana.

“At the recent summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan, I proposed creating a center for popularization of steppe civilization. Alongside, we should launch a large-scale publishing project with the attraction of foreign experts on the Golden Horde,” said the President.

He stated that academic researches must underlie the implementation of various projects in creative industries and media sector.

The Head of State also drew attention to the need to thorough study of the public administration system in the Golden Horde.

He emphasized that the territory of the Ulus of Jochi at its peak exceeded six million square kilometers, “which is significantly larger than the area of the Roman Empire at the time of its greatest expansion.”

“It is no coincidence that some historians call the Golden Horde the Steppe Rome. However, the greatness of the Golden Horde was measured not by its geographical scope, but by its institutional resilience. The Jochids ruled in the states of the Great Steppe for more than 600 years, which, for example, is comparable to the duration of dynasties such as the Han or the Habsburgs. This fact testifies to the legitimacy and viability of the system created by the Jochids, which ensured the harmonious coexistence of different ethnic groups and religions,” said the President.

According to the President, in the soon-to-be-published academic history of Kazakhstan, for the first time, a separate volume will be devoted to the Golden Horde.

“On my initiative, the first specialized scientific institution in Kazakhstan - the Institute for the Study of the Ulus of Jochi - was established. In the forthcoming academic history of Kazakhstan, for the first time, a separate volume will be devoted to the Golden Horde,” said the Head of State.

To popularize the historical and cultural heritage of the Ulus of Jochi, films are being produced, books are published, monuments are installed, plays are staged, and exhibitions are organized.

Yet, according to the President, a true breakthrough in the comprehensive study and promotion of the historical phenomenon of the Golden Horde requires reaching a fundamentally new, global level.

Those addressing the symposium were Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre; Arslan Koichiev, State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic; Irada Ayupova, Minister of Culture of Tatarstan; Audrey Azoulay, President of the 'La France s’engage' Foundation; Demberel Sodnomsambuu, President of the Academy of Sciences of Mongolia; and Shavkat Ayupov, President of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, the Head of State said the Golden Horde era is an essential part of Kazakhstan's national history and a period of civilizational evolution.