President orders development plan for crypto industry in Kazakhstan

He pointed out the strategic importance of launching two supercomputers, saying that this step will strengthen the country’s technological sovereignty.

The Head of State also highlighted the need to clearly assign responsibility for data management. He stressed that the heads of all government agencies must bear personal responsibility for the quality of data. Building a comprehensive national data management system, Tokayev said, will be a significant step toward recognizing data as an economic asset.

The President raised the issue of developing the crypto industry. It was noted that legislative changes aimed at creating a full-fledged regulatory framework in this sector will come into force in May of this year.

The President instructed financial regulators, together with the Government and law enforcement agencies, to compile a plan for the development of the digital assets industry that ensures financial stability while effectively countering fraud and illegal capital outflows.

In addition, the Head of State stressed the importance of maintaining confidentiality and preventing any unauthorized access to personal information, noting that each data leak seriously undermines public trust in the state.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that if citizens support the draft of the new Constitution, the protection of personal data will become a constitutional obligation.

Those who presented reports at the meeting, were Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan madiyev, Minister of Education Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev, Minister of Industry and Construction Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev, and Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev.

The Head of State was also presented digital solutions of the Supreme Court and Court Administration, the National Bank, and JSC Samruk-Kazyna.

Heads of government agencies and JSC Samruk-Kazyna informed the President about the current work and plans on further digital transformation of the sectors of economy and public administration system.