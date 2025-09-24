President of Uzbekistan calls for solidarity, open dialogue, and close cooperation among nations

On the first day of the debates, chaired by the President of the session, Annalena Baerbock, participants included UN Secretary-General António Guterres and leaders of member states – President of the United States Donald Trump, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inácio da Silva, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung, President of France Emmanuel Macron, as well as heads of other states.

At the beginning of his speech, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sincerely congratulated the participants on the milestone 80th session of the UN General Assembly. He emphasized that the current meeting is taking place against the backdrop of a rapidly changing and complex global environment, which requires a new outlook and approaches to the work and future of the Organization.

“Today, we are witnessing the weakening role of international institutions, the growth of contradictions, conflicts, and wars in the world, as well as a sharp increase in technological and social inequality, and the aggravation of economic and humanitarian crises. All this is shaping a completely new and troubling geopolitical reality”, stated the President of Uzbekistan.

The Leader of Uzbekistan highly commended the efforts of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to preserve the UN as the leading platform for achieving compromise solutions to complex and pressing global issues. He expressed support for the UN80 initiatives and reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s strong commitment to the Pact for the Future.

The President of Uzbekistan also called for the transformation and expansion of the UN Security Council to ensure a more effective response to contemporary challenges and threats, thereby safeguarding the interests of developing nations.

The Head of State elaborated on the irreversible reforms in Uzbekistan, which are being carried out in complete alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals. As emphasized, the country is consistently pursuing a policy of building a democratic, legal, social, and secular state – the New Uzbekistan.

“Our main goal is to fundamentally transform the lives of every family, every citizen living in the country, ensuring human interests, dignity, and well-being”, the President stated.

It was noted that in recent years, Uzbekistan has reduced the poverty rate from 35 percent to 6.6 percent. This has been achieved primarily through reforms in education and science, the creation of innovative industries and technological enterprises, the development of green energy, and the modernization of transport infrastructure, as well as comprehensive support for small businesses, resulting in the creation of millions of jobs.

Preschool education coverage in the country has increased from 27% to 78%, while higher education enrollment has risen from 9% to 42%. Enhancing the status and prestige of the teaching and mentoring profession remains a top priority.

