President of Turkmenistan to pay state visit to Mongolia

This will be the first visit of the Turkmen President to Mongolia since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

It is a reciprocal visit following the state visit of President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Turkmenistan in 2024.

During the state visit, President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow will hold official talks and exchange views on expanding and developing friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as cooperation in regional and international fora.

Mongolia and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations on April 23, 1992.

