President of Tajikistan to pay official visit to Russia
21:22, 14 March 2025
President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency, Emomali Rahmon will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation on March 15-17, Khovar reports.
The agenda of Tajik-Russian summit includes topical issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, security, as well as regional and international issues being of mutual interest.
A package of documents is expected to be signed following the talks.
Earlier, it was reported that Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was set to visit Kyrgyzstan.