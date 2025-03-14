РУ
President of Tajikistan to pay official visit to Russia

21:22, 14 March 2025

President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency, Emomali Rahmon will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation on March 15-17, Khovar reports.

President of Tajikistan
Photo credit: press service of the Kyrgyz president

The agenda of Tajik-Russian summit includes topical issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, security, as well as regional and international issues being of mutual interest.

A package of documents is expected to be signed following the talks.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was set to visit Kyrgyzstan.

