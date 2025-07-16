President of QOC announces candidacy for president of Olympic Council of Asia

The announcement follows the Olympic Council of Asia’s official call for nominations for the presidential elections, issued on 15 July 2025, in preparation for the upcoming General Assembly, which will be held in January 2026 in the city of Tashkent.

On this occasion, HE Sheikh Joaan expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to HE the current OCA President Raja Randhir Singh for his significant contributions and dedicated leadership in advancing Asian sport, as well as his unwavering commitment to strengthening solidarity and cooperation among National Olympic Committees across the continent.

His Excellency also fully supported the OCA Executive Board’s decision to appoint HE Raja Randhir Singh as Honorary Life President of the Olympic Council of Asia, in recognition of his longstanding service and enduring legacy within the Olympic Movement in Asia.

His Excellency affirmed that his candidacy is rooted in a strong belief in the power of sport to foster development and unity among nations. He emphasized the potential of Asian sport to achieve transformational progress in areas such as governance, sustainability, digital transformation, and athlete empowerment.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting fairness in opportunity distribution, strengthening collaboration among NOCs, enhancing sports infrastructure, and creating greater platforms for youth and women to take part in shaping the future of sport in Asia.

His Excellency’s candidature is built on an ambitious strategic vision for Asian sport, grounded in five core pillars: solidarity, digital transformation, sustainable development, credibility, and economic and financial resilience. It is underpinned by His Excellency’s extensive experience in sports, his proven track record at the helm of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and his active role within the international Olympic Movement, particularly as Senior Vice President of ANOC.

The upcoming OCA election is expected to draw significant interest from the international sporting community, amid growing global challenges and the need for dynamic leadership that promotes transparency, cooperation, and innovation across the Asian sports landscape.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Kuwait City, the Olympic Council of Asia is one of the most prominent continental sports organizations. The OCA also oversees the organization of major multi-sport events including the Asian Games, Asian Winter Games, Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Asian Beach Games, and the Asian Youth Games - competitions that continue to elevate Asia’s sporting profile on the world stage.

