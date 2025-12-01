President of Mongolia arrives in Italy for state visit

President Khurelsukh was welcomed at the Fiucimino International Airport by a Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy and the Head of the Italy-Mongolia Parliamentary Group, Nicola Carè, Head of Diplomatic Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Bruno Pasquino, Ambassador of Italy to Mongolia, Giovanna Piccarreta, Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Secretariat of State, Bruno Bastos Lins from the Italian side, and by the Ambassador of Mongolia to Italy, Narantungalag Tserendorj, and Ambassador of Mongolia to the Holy See, Gerelmaa Davaansuren, from the Mongolian side.

The State Visit is taking place within the framework of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Italy.

The Republic of Italy, whose roots trace back to the Roman Empire, was unified as a kingdom in 1861. In 1946, following a nationwide referendum, the country adopted a republican form of government, laying the foundation for what is today a politically and economically influential member of the G7.

Italy shares borders with Austria, France, the Holy See, San Marino, Slovenia, and Switzerland, and is a key member of NATO and the European Union. The country has a population of 59 million and a GDP of USD 2.2 trillion. Its economy is driven primarily by services (65%), followed by industry (23%) and agriculture (2%). Italy exports industrial machinery, equipment, transport vehicles, textiles, metal products, and pharmaceuticals worth EUR 623 billion, while importing petroleum, natural gas, transport vehicles, metal goods, food products, and equipment totaling EUR 568 billion.

Foreign direct investment stands at EUR 452 million. Italy possesses significant reserves of coal, mercury, zinc, marble, fluorspar, natural gas, and marine resources. The country is also renowned as the birthplace of historic and cultural figures well known to Mongolians, including Marco Polo, Christopher Columbus, Leonardo da Vinci, Galileo Galilei, Michelangelo, and Luciano Pavarotti.